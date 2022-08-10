Two former clinical directors with more than 40 years of practice between them say experience is crucial as they take up new senior roles with VetPartners.

Katie Robinson and Emma Saunders have been appointed as business development directors (BDD), having previously sold their own practices to the company.

Executive board

Mrs Robinson – who is also a member of the company’s equine executive board – oversees six practices, including Hampden Vets in Aylesbury, which she joined after graduating from the University of Bristol in 2000.

She said: “We concentrate on looking after the people within our practices because if they are happy and want to come to work, the rest all falls in place. We work collaboratively, and encourage our colleagues to come up with ideas to enhance patient care and deliver the best possible clinical standards.

“Coming from a clinical background ourselves, we can totally relate to any challenges practices may face.”

‘Understand challenges’

Dr Saunders, who graduated from Bristol in 1999 and was a small animal vet at Castle Vets in Surrey, will be responsible for practices in the south-west, having relocated to Somerset.

She said: “Having been in clinical practice for more than 20 years, that experience is invaluable in my role as a BDD as we understand the many challenges facing practice teams, as well as the great things about the profession.”