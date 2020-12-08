VetPartners has been ranked in 20th place in a league table of UK companies with the fastest-growing sales.

The York-based veterinary group is flying high in The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table, with sales having grown 87% in the past three years and reaching £349 million in the year to June 2020.

Success

VetPartners was founded in 2015 by qualified vet and chief executive Jo Malone (pictured), and has 140 practices employing 5,422 people across 400 UK sites.

It has diversified to include a small animal VN school, an equine VN school, a locum agency and production animal health businesses that include Biobest Laboratories, Kingshay Independent Dairy Specialists and Poultry Health Services.

Mrs Malone said she was proud at the group’s impressive placing in the Fast Track 100, following a difficult year for all UK businesses because of COVID-19.

Progress

She said: “Our position in the table is really positive news and reflects the considerable progress we continue to make as a business. Our acquisitions have fuelled our growth and they look set to continue. We had the highest revenues and highest profit levels of all the 100 companies featured, so growing at that rate has not always been easy.

“This is a great tribute to our practice teams across the UK who have faced huge challenges this year. While we are pleased with this achievement, we are proudest of the dedication shown by our team members this year and last year.

“This achievement reflects not only our strong financial performance, but the importance of responding to ever-evolving demands of clients. We are committed to providing an excellent experience for clients and outstanding care for patients, as well as being a great place to work, which is the foundation of success for any business.”

Expansion

VetPartners expanded into Europe in 2019, with the addition of five practices in Italy, and further growth planned there and in France in 2021.

Mrs Malone added: “This is an exciting time to be part of VetPartners as we are expanding all the time and we are preparing for further growth in France and Italy. We have lots more great things to come next year.”