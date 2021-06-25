One of the UK’s largest vet groups has signed a covenant with the armed forces, promising to help retired soldiers to find jobs and thrive in the workplace.

VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone signed the deal with the armed forces, with aims to become a safe space for ex-servicemen.

Covenant

The covenant was signed as part of a virtual armed forces event where Ms Malone spoke about how her father had enlisted in the Royal Engineers.

Ms Malone said: “My dad served in the army from age 15. When he left at 46, he found it incredibly hard to adapt to civilian life. I know many others serving in the armed forces are, and were, in a similar position.

“It is also hard on family members looking for work when they are moving around regularly, so being involved in this initiative is something we wanted to do to show our commitment to our armed forces.”

Support staff

The covenant also ensures that VetPartners will also support staff who may also be pursuing a career in the armed forces, allowing time off for training days and mobilisation.

The group will also be supporting the spouses of service members as well, promising flexibility over leave and working arrangements while their partners are deployed.

Commitment

A spokesman for the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Yorkshire and The Humber said: “The Armed Forces Covenant is a great way for employers to show their commitment to the whole armed forces community.

“We are delighted to have VetPartners on board. We look forward to working with Jo and her team as they deliver on the pledges they have made, and to assist them in achieving the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Awards.”