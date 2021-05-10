VetPartners has announced three appointments to its clinical board in a move it says will strengthen its commitment to blazing a trail in evidence-based veterinary medicine (EBVM).

The York-based group – which has 160 companion, mixed, equine and production animal practices – said the extension of the board will help it to implement EBVM widely, ensure VetPartners’ work is patient-focused and veterinary teams receive the clinical support they require.

Appointments

Kathryn Wareham has been appointed EBVM manager, Natalie Robinson has taken up the role of clinical data manager and Christina Kuhl has joined the group as clinical content manager to help with resource development.

They will report to Rachel Dean, director of clinical research and excellence in practice at VetPartners, who co-chairs the group’s clinical board and is one of three vets on the senior management team.

The trio’s aim will be to generate new data and provide decision-making resources to support clinical work in practices, and improve standards of care within the profession.

Best care

Dr Dean said: “These appointments show our commitment to making sure we properly support our teams to deliver the best care they can, and it enables us to do more clinical research and quality improvement to improve the evidence base.

“We are trail-blazing EBVM, and are serious about promoting it and enabling our teams to become more evidence-based and confident in what they do. Having increased expertise in the central team will enable us to ensure our practice teams have the support they need.

“We can and we will do this from within because, as a big group, we can bring all our data, expertise and experience together and share it.”

Knowledge

Dr Dean added: “We have excellent knowledge, skills and capability in our clinical teams, but we need better data to back up our decisions so we know we are doing a good job, and continually improve our care and services. We want to be a great place to work, where teams are learning every day to do a better job tomorrow.

“We have three strong established species boards in small animal, equine and production animal, and a network of special interest groups that enable us to share knowledge, so we need to directly involve our decision makers in our work and help them implement the findings.”