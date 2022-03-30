A team of almost 30 volunteers from VetPartners spent a morning picking up wrappers, bottles, cans, cigarette butts and fast food containers as part of the UK’s largest mass-action environmental campaign.

Volunteers from VetPartners’ headquarters in York joined forces on Tuesday 29 March to take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, which is taking place from 25 March to 10 April.

Three groups

In total, three groups of volunteers from VetPartners filled two recycling bags with bottles, six with items to be recycled and 18 with general rubbish.

Among the items collected were wine bottles, cans, magazines, electrical cables, broken plastic guttering, carrier bags, fast food containers, envelopes, plastic drink bottles, plastic sheeting, lolly sticks and metal bolts.

Raise awareness

VetPartners sustainability manager Hannah James said: “Litter can be harmful to wildlife and spoils people’s enjoyment of outdoor spaces. We wanted to do our bit to clean up the area around our head office.

“Litter picks not only clean up our public spaces, they also help to raise awareness about the extent of the litter problem, and encourage people to think carefully about what they do with their waste.

“We’re a close-knit team at VetPartners and getting outside for our litter pick was a great team bonding activity, and also helped us to connect us with our local community.”