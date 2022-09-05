VetPartners has announced a new long-term charitable partnership that aims to help protect some of the world’s most vulnerable species and habitats.

The group is linking up with the World Land Trust (WLT) to help fund the purchase of at-risk lands and tree-planting programmes, with a guaranteed minimum annual donation of £5,000.

VetPartners said it would support the trust’s Buy an Acre and Plant a Tree programme for at least five years, as well as matching any staff donations to the cause. To date, the trust has funded the planting of nearly 2.5 million trees and protected around 2.4 million acres of land in projects across Europe, Africa and Asia, plus South and Central America.

Passion for conservation

Hannah James – VetPartners’ head of environment, social and governance – said: “This is a charity that our whole group can support because of the work they do. Our colleagues are passionate about habitat and animal conservation.

“We have seen how much they care about sustainability projects in practices and what we do in our own country affects sustainability all over the world, including wildlife habitats. These habitats are important from a climate change point of view and also because of the animals that live there.”

She added: “We admire the work of the WLT, including their way of working with local organisations that have conservation schemes to protect the land and animals. Although the areas we are helping to protect may be far away, they are vital for life on earth as these forests help to oxygenate the planet and regulate the climate.”

VetPartners says its donations will be generated through team building and fund-raising activities, the completion of engagement and opinion surveys, plus research work.