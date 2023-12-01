1 Dec
Merlin Simple Payment Solutions (MerlinSPS) is the new health plan support company recently launched by the MerlinVet Group for UK independent veterinary practices.
Created and managed by Amy Collie on behalf of the group, MerlinSPS sets out to provide Direct Debit collection services and a flexible and reliable approach to health plans.
MerlinSPS was grown and developed with the assistance of members of the MerlinVet-cel buying group who were regularly consulted and who offered feedback to grow and adapt the services provided.
Early in the process it became apparent that independent practices valued the structured support of a clear and transparent portal, yet required the flexibility to be able to create the health plans and payment structures that suited their business best. This resulted in a change in the direction of development and the group invested in the creation of the bespoke new software and practice portal, Talon.
As the group now owns and operates this software internally, huge plans for future functionality and options for practices are part of the exciting growth for the group and MerlinSPS customers.
Following Covid and the subsequent economic challenges, health plans and subscription services are going through a period of high demand and development, but also failed payments and cancellations are higher than they may have been previously, as pet owners’ cash flow fluctuates monthly.
For practices to be able to meet these needs and changes in circumstances of their pet owners, Talon has been developed to enable practices to instantly add new health plan items – or even a bespoke plan per pet, should they require it. This functionality also embraces the opportunity for practices to create treatment plans for the chronic and more predictable diseases where a pet may not be insured adequately.
A recent development in the evolution of health plans – rapidly exacerbated by Covid-19 – is the use of home delivery of flea, tick and worming products directly to the pet owner on a monthly or quarterly basis.
With the new under care guidelines incorporating a physical exam requirement for the prescription of antiparasitic medicines, pets and their owners will be required to visit the veterinary practice before each repeat prescription every six months. Many health plans already incorporate these visits as a vaccination appointment and then six months later, a health check – which, with a healthy pet, is often sufficient for most pet owners.
With MerlinVet UK as part of the group, Talon can provide digital prescription forms individualised for each animal. The products are then posted from the MerlinVet UK warehouse in Kelso directly to the pet owner’s address within three working days of the requested dates (up to six delivery dates on each prescription) and Talon will even remind practice staff when the prescriptions are requiring renewal after five months.
This service is known as MerlinVet Direct and can be bolted on to current health plans that are facilitated by other providers or can be used for regular delivery of medicines for chronic diseases as part of a treatment plan – for example, chronic arthritis, diabetes, heart failure and many others.
MerlinSPS and MerlinVet Direct are available to all UK independent veterinary practices; however, the MerlinVet-cel buying group member practices have access to additional useful features and support – from the creation and pricing of plans through to the single point invoicing of products and services.
Talon is the beating heart of MerlinSPS, with its instant messaging function between practice staff and the MerlinSPS support team, and the ability to tag notes, files or an email to a client or animal profile for future reference being key features. This means all the information and management of the practice health plans, treatment plans, and home delivery can happen in one easy to access and navigate place.
Full staff training and ongoing support is offered either digitally or in person, and each practice is provided with a support manual to help guide them through common functions and questions.
MerlinSPS is part of the MerlinVet Group, which comprises a bespoke wholesaler, import/export business, buying group, health plan provider and anaesthetic gas exposure monitoring service. By listening to the needs of vets, MerlinVet provides products, services, business solutions, and above all else, the support needed to add a touch of animal magic to practices.
Additionally, MerlinVet Group is the UK distributor of RelyneGI, providing natural gastric support for horses. Crucially, MerlinVet UK stocks an extensive range of Special Import Products that other wholesalers are unable to source. This provides solutions to vets in times of stock shortages or when they require a specific medication, and the team guides practices through the entire Special Import Products process.
If you would like further information regarding setting up a new health plan or revamping an existing one, or are interested in any of the other services offered by the group, please contact Amy and the Merlin team via office@merlinsps.co.uk