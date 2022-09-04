Safety

It is essential to fully understand the individual hazards of CT and MRI to ensure safe environments for patients and staff. The dose in CT is massively higher than plain radiography; therefore, the scans must be carefully selected and accurately set up, keeping the radiation dose to a minimum to answer the clinical question.

MRI has the hazard of the very strong magnetic field that needs to be fully understood and managed properly to keep the patients, staff, equipment and environment safe.