8 Nov
Business, which is part of the science and diagnostics division of Mars Petcare, says new UK laboratory will open in Warwick on 15 November.
Veterinary diagnostics business Antech has announced its comprehensive launch to the UK market with a full laboratory opening on 15 November.
The full-service diagnostics business, which is part of Mars Petcare’s science and diagnostic division, said it was expanding its UK lab network, which already included diagnostic labs at Southfields Veterinary Specialists and Dick White Referrals.
Antech, founded more than 35 years ago, said it was bringing to the UK its complete portfolio, which spans reference lab services, in-house diagnostics, comprehensive imaging and technology solutions, advanced telemedicine services and rapid diagnostics.
The company said its offerings will include KeyScreen, a DNA-based GI parasite screening solution that is the most advanced in veterinary medicine; AIS RapidRead, the fastest, most accurate rapid imaging technology that diagnoses in below 10 minutes; and, coming soon, NuQ, a breakthrough innovation that measures nucleosomes to screen and monitor for canine cancer.
Nefertiti Greene, president of Mars Science and Diagnostics, said: “We are focused on enabling pets to live their healthiest lives through science, data and technology.
“We continue to bring this vision to life by establishing a full-service veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK, which spans reference labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and software solutions. Our aim is to help UK veterinary care teams achieve the best pet health outcomes in support of our purpose: a better world for pets.”
Christian M Leutenegger, vice-president of research and development at Antech, said: “Excellence in diagnostics enables vets to decide the best treatment approach for pets.
“We have brought innovative technologies and solutions backed by scientific rigour and data-driven insights to veterinary professionals for more than 35 years.
“We are excited to establish this new reference lab in the UK and, for the first time, support veterinarians throughout the country with our full-service offering and most advanced technologies.”
To mark its launch, Antech is at London Vet Show on 16-17 November, where head of clinical pathology Butty Villiers and head of anatomic pathology Rachel Pittaway will be sharing their knowledge. Full details are online.