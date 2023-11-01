1 Nov
Most modern businesses depend on good IT infrastructure, but are your systems fit for purpose? We live in a rapidly evolving world where technology has become an indispensable tool in nearly every industry, and the veterinary sector is no exception…
With so much software available, we may feel pressure to add to our existing systems in the hope of expanding our practice offering or increasing our efficiencies. However, amid the excitement of technology advancements, the critical aspect of a practice’s technology foundations is often overlooked, resulting in costly errors, less efficiency and further stress on practice staff.
Imagine building a house without a solid foundation. No matter how magnificent the design or how luxurious the furnishings, the structure is destined for instability and potential collapse. Similarly, in the world of veterinary medicine, the success and sustainability of a practice heavily depends on the strength and reliability of its IT infrastructure.
So, before we rush to adopt the latest gadgets and software solutions, it’s imperative to ensure that the technological groundwork is firmly established.
Considering that 59% of households in the UK share their lives with pets, it is absolutely crucial for veterinary practices to have a technology infrastructure that can seamlessly meet both practice requirements and the ever-evolving needs of their clientele.
Think of the likes of Amazon, often seen as just an online superstore. However, when you look beyond the surface, you realise that “just” doesn’t quite capture it. As Jeff Bezos once quipped, Amazon is not “just” an online retailer: it’s a technology company, and more importantly, a customer-centric business. While Amazon has introduced products like the Fire TV and the Fire Phone, it is not known primarily for these devices.
Instead, Amazon’s success lies in its unwavering commitment to understanding and meeting customer needs.
Amazon recognises the demands of our busy lives and the growing need for convenience. It tailors its offerings to align seamlessly with customers’ lifestyles and preferences. In a world where time is precious, aligning with businesses that prioritise customer convenience is a no-brainer.
Similarly, the veterinary field should not shy away from embracing technology. Just as Amazon has harnessed technology to enhance the customer experience, remarkable solutions and software are available for veterinary practices. However, it is imperative to adopt technology with a clear purpose: one that benefits both your clients and your practice team.
Equally important is ensuring that your existing technology infrastructure can support these innovations without becoming a hindrance.
Technology in the veterinary world, much like Amazon, can be harnessed to elevate the client experience, streamline practice operations and, ultimately, drive your practice towards its business goals.
Why does this matter? Well, 32% of pet owners are millennials and 11% are Generation Z, making 43% of pet owners digital natives, and everyone else is three to four times more likely to interact in a digital nature.
Traditionally, we have placed our trust in software companies and PMS providers to fulfil our technology needs, or at least that is what we believed. Let’s re-evaluate this perspective. What we have been accustomed to are sales representatives offering information and guidance specific to their product. It’s similar to visiting a BMW dealership and seeking advice on hatchbacks – you’ll likely receive recommendations limited to BMW models.
This parallels the approach of solution providers in the technology realm. Just as vets specialise in their fields, technology experts excel in their respective domains. This is not necessarily a problem, but it underscores the importance of conducting due diligence.
The way in which your practice operates is hugely down to the technology infrastructure, but as Figure 1 shows, many dependencies exist that most veterinary professionals have not considered.
|Figure 1. Typical technological dependencies in a veterinary practice.
|
|
This list merely scratches the surface, and the sheer volume of considerations can be overwhelming.
Therefore, let us begin with the core foundations because, when you contemplate the technology landscape of a practice, there’s no room for foundational issues to sow chaos down the line.
In recent times, the landscape of pet ownership and veterinary practices has undergone significant changes. These transformations bring both opportunities and challenges for veterinary teams.
Here are some key points to consider:
So, where should you begin? It starts with creating a priority list. While each veterinary practice’s priorities may differ, when it comes to technology foundations, certain aspects remain universal.
These foundations serve as the cornerstone on which successful integration and use of technology are built.
First and foremost, let’s talk about the internet. Is your current internet setup suitable for your present and future needs – especially with the growing influence of cloud computing?
Next, core infrastructure – do you possess a reliable wired and wireless network? Our world is increasingly mobile; does your wi-fi support this trend, or are frustrating dead zones present?
Now, let us turn our attention to your IT equipment. Are your existing computers up to the challenge, or are they outdated, sluggish, and aged beyond five years?
Just as your patients need regular health checks, your technology – the backbone of your daily practice operations – also deserves a thorough evaluation and potential upgrade.
Key services matter, too. Do you have dependable means of communication, including phoning, emailing and sharing documents? Surprisingly, many practices struggle to access emails or files from all their systems.
Then, the dreaded practice management system (PMS) – is it reliable and tailored to your practice’s unique needs?
Cybersecurity and backup are paramount. Is everything secure, regularly backed up, and are your staff well-informed about cybersecurity practices?
These core foundations pave the way for future success, but as a consequence of your foundations not being in place, what with the mix of COVID-19 and quickly onboarding overnight solutions long term to overnight short-term problems, many practices are operating in a non-compliant, unstable and insecure manner; one where if it is not a nightmare already, you will wish you had done something sooner.
You only need to look at practices around you that have already suffered severe consequences for this. It is devastating – you as vets have enough on your plate, your compassion and complete selflessness combined for the love of what you do and ensuring the utmost excellence in care you provide your patients, is at the forefront of your everyday. Why should you have to focus on your technology?
To make informed decisions, it is time to move beyond relying solely on software companies and solution providers.
Conduct due diligence, grasp the core technology foundations and understand that the list of technology considerations for a veterinary practice is extensive, from digital imaging to cybersecurity.
To embark on this journey, prioritise universal technology foundations. Evaluate your internet setup, network infrastructure, IT equipment, communication tools, PMS and cybersecurity measures. These foundations are the building blocks for future success – ensuring your practice can adapt to the evolving needs of clients and the industry.
While the veterinary profession is primarily about compassionate care for animals, embracing technology is essential to enhance the client experience, streamline operations and achieve business goals.
By focusing on these technology foundations, veterinary practices can ensure they are equipped to provide the best care while thriving in an ever-changing technological landscape.
Prioritise technology now to avoid potential disasters and continue delivering exceptional care to your patients and peace of mind to your clients.