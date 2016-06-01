Offline

In reviews, writers often give clues as to who they are, such as the date or time they were at the business, their pet’s name, condition or breed, as well as the situation or specific employee they dealt with. If the customer has left enough information to identify his or herself, the vet or business owner should reach out to him or her, preferably by telephone, and ask to speak with him or her about his or her concerns. If the client is willing to talk, either in person or on the telephone, a resolution often can be reached, and he or she may choose to remove or update the review to reflect the new service he or she received.