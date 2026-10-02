2 Oct 2026
Company says the acquisition broadens its technology pipeline across animal health and nutrition.
Image © Tyler Olson / Adobe Stock
BiomEdit, an animal health biotechnology company focused on microbiome research, has announced the acquisition of UK-based biotech company Folium Science.
Although terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, the deal adds Folium Science’s microbiome technology platform and pipeline assets to the Indiana-based company’s portfolio.
BiomEdit is developing a new class of genetically engineered bacterial biologics – known as Programmable Veterinary Biologics – designed to perform target biological functions in animals.
The acquisition adds Folium’s Guided Biotics CRISPR-Cas technology, described as a complementary approach designed to selectively target specific bacterial populations within the microbiome while preserving the broader microbial community.
BiomEdit chief executive Aaron Schacht said: “Folium assembled an exceptional scientific team and built a differentiated platform that complements BiomEdit’s existing technology.
“One approach engineers beneficial bacteria to perform targeted biological functions; the other selectively targets specific bacterial populations within the microbiome. Together, these scientific approaches give us a broader set of tools to address important animal health and production challenges.”
The transaction also adds Folium’s BiomElix One, a poultry feed additive approved for use by Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.
BiomEdit’s own poultry product programme, BE-101, which is being developed for the prevention of necrotic enteritis-associated mortality in broiler chickens, is in the final stages of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Center for Veterinary Biologics conditional licensure process.
Folium Science co-founder Ed Fuchs said: “I’m proud of what our team built and confident that, in BiomEdit, our science has found the right home: one with the vision, expertise and development capability to realise its full potential for animal health.”
Mr Schacht added: “Ed Fuchs, Martin Woodward and the entire Folium team have built a strong foundation over the past decade.
“By combining these complementary technologies in one platform, we can both engineer beneficial microbes to perform specific biological functions and selectively reshape microbial communities. This broader toolkit expands our ability to design precise, differentiated solutions that improve animal health and productivity.”