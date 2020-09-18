18 Sept 2020
Sebastien Behr, head of neurology and neurosurgery at West Midlands centre, appointed to board of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at international journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.
A specialist at one of the UK’s leading companion animal hospitals has joined an editorial board at an international publisher.
Sebastien Behr – head of neurology and neurosurgery at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, Solihull in the West Midlands – has joined the board of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at Frontiers in Veterinary Science.
Dr Behr, an RCVS and European specialist in neurology, has been at Willows – part of Linnaeus – for 10 years, and leads the hospital’s internationally renowned neurology service.
He said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed to such a prestigious role, and to be part of an award-winning organisation.
“The peer-review process of Frontiers in Veterinary Science uniquely consists of a collaborative approach between the authors, the reviewers and the appointed editor to enhance the quality of the manuscript.”
Dr Behr graduated from the National Veterinary School of Toulouse in 2001.
His special interests include idiopathic inflammatory diseases of the CNS, advanced neuro-imaging, brain and spinal surgery – and, in particular, advanced spinal surgery incorporating the use of 3D printing. which has been pioneered in veterinary medicine at Willows with the support of Bill Oxley, founder of Vet3D.