6 Oct 2022
The move is good news for a “universally stretched” workforce, the BVA said, as a new report says thousands of farmers have praised an advice service in England.
Image © Marys_fotos / Pixabay
Plans to allow lay TB testers to operate in Wales will benefit its “universally stretched” veterinary workforce, a senior BVA official has said.
Approved tuberculin testers (ATTs) have been given the green light to work by the Welsh Government, after the system was extended in England following an APHA pilot scheme.
The move comes as a new report by leaders of an advice service to help prevent the spread of the disease reported overwhelming satisfaction among farmers.
Under the new arrangements, which came into force from 1 October, testers who already work in England will also be able to work in Wales, subject to additional training.
Collin Willson, the BVA’s Welsh branch president, said: “This is good news. The veterinary workforce in Wales has been universally stretched, including farm animal practices, and so the expansion of tuberculin skin testing capacity is a much-needed resource.
“In the BVA’s joint response with BCVA to the Defra consultation on this issue in 2018, we acknowledged the useful role appropriately trained and regulated lay TB testers could play as part of a veterinary-led team.
“We are reassured to see the new provisions lay down a requirement for all paraprofessionals to work within a vet-led team and meet strict veterinary supervision requirements.
“We are now engaging with the Welsh Government and other stakeholders to roll out an effective provision across Wales.”
Elsewhere, a report by the TB Advisory Service (TBAS) revealed 2,280 farms were visited and 2,400 farmers given phone advice across England between 2017 and 2021, with 90% rating the service as excellent and 92% saying its recommendations were very useful.
Technical director Sarah Tomlinson said: “This is really encouraging as it shows TBAS has provided value to thousands of farmers and has hopefully empowered them to see TB as an infectious disease that they can take steps to control, rather than something completely out of their control.
“TBAS is proactive; we’re trying to reduce the risk of the next TB breakdown on a farm by helping farmers to implement certain measures, but it’s also a tool to go on to a farm where there is a breakdown.”
Among the five most common recommendations given to farmers at the end of a visit were to install wildlife cameras; use the bTB website before purchasing animals to check a farm’s last TB breakdown; add barriers to the bottom of gates and doors; use electric fencing to protect routes of entry; and feed animals in badger-proof troughs.
TBAS is available to all farm businesses in England, and farmers can get a referral from a vet or information via www.tbas.org.uk
As well as farm visits, it offers free over-the-phone advice on 01306 779 410.