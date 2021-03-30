30 Mar 2021
Independent practice in Coventry appoints Alison White and Aidin Walls as directors ahead of another period of expansion.
Alison White (right) and Aidin Walls.
An independent practice in Coventry has appointed two new directors to help the business through another period of expansion.
Alison White and Aidin Walls will join owner Elly Pittaway on the leadership team at Broad Lane Vets.
Both new directors are long-standing members of the practice team and are looking forward to building on Broad Lane’s success.
Dr Walls said: “I’m delighted to take up this new position alongside Alison, and we’re both keen to work with Elly and learn from her expertise.”
Miss Pittaway added: “I am so pleased that Alison and Aidin are coming on board as directors. Both are a great credit to the team, and their leadership will help safeguard Broad Lane’s future and preserve our ethos.
“Together, we’ll be looking out for opportunities for improvement, while still sticking to the central values of the practice, where we treat pets as part of the family and extend that family philosophy to colleagues, too.”
Broad Lane is a member of the XLVets community, which offers members access to its “Women in Leadership” training course.
Chief marketing officer of XLVets Susan Goodfellow said: “It’s great to see such a strong independent practice developing its leadership team to nurture the practice spirit for years to come.
“Good succession planning is so important for independent practices to build a sustainable future. We’re delighted to see Elly, Alison and Aidin working together towards a bright outlook for Broad Lane Vets.”