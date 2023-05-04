4 May
Officials say items in the collection have been viewed nearly eight million times between them since the project was launched in 2018.
Curators of the BSAVA Library have developed a free collection of some of its most commonly accessed resources to mark the fifth anniversary of the project’s launch.
The collection currently offers more than 9,000 separate resources, including chapters, companion articles, clinical videos, congress lectures and scientific documents.
Officials say the online collection has been accessed more than 430,000 times, with more than 7.7 million content views and nearly a million text downloads, since it was launched in 2018.
The free collection, which is available throughout May, includes material on subjects including nutrition, treatment of itchy skin and injectable anaesthetics.
Ian Mellor, the association’s head of publishing, said: “It has been a labour of love over the past five years, and the development time before then, to find new ways to present and provide access to the wide range of content that BSAVA produces.
“We’d love to encourage feedback about the library from the veterinary profession – please let us know what you like, what you don’t like so much, and what could be added that would really help you in your practice – this will help us to shape our digital offering over the next few years”.
Comments and feedback should be emailed to publications@bsava.com
The free collection is accessible online.