28 May
Association has partnered with the Links group and Hestia to support people experiencing domestic abuse.
The BSAVA has partnered with other organisations to provide an online safe space for people experiencing domestic abuse so they can access the support they need.
The Online Safe Spaces initiative, originally launched in summer 2020 by Hestia, supports adults and children in times of crisis.
In partnership with Hestia and The Links Group, BSAVA is providing a portal of resources and discreet pathways to specialist support, the initiative has seen many businesses adopt safe spaces and it has been used over 1.5million times.
The BSAVA has introduced the Online Safe Spaces logo on the foot of its website, which opens as a pop-up window. It leaves no internet history trace and provides quick exit options for the person seeking information.
BSAVA senior vice-president Alison Speakman said: “BSAVA is hugely supportive of the opportunity to partner with The Links Group and Hestia to provide an Online Safe Space for all those who need rapid and confidential access to domestic abuse support services and resources.”
Links Group vice-chairperson Vicki Betton said: “We’re incredibly grateful for BSAVA’s ongoing support. It enables us to reach even more veterinary teams with our training and resources, to help them recognise and act on concerns about the abuse of animals or people.”
BSAVA also collaborates with The Links Group to provide CPD across the UK on how to recognise and act on non-accidental injury and domestic abuse, which is free to BSAVA members. The next training day takes place on Tuesday 11 June between 9am and 5pm at the Double Tree by Hilton Southampton.
Places, which are limited, are available to book via the BSAVA website.
Sue Harper, deputy director of domestic abuse and sexual violence prevention at Hestia, said: “One in five of us will experience domestic abuse in our lifetime.
“That means that all of us will know someone or work with someone who is directly affected – it’s everyone’s business. At Hestia, we believe that organisations have a unique role to play in ensuring that victims of domestic abuse can access the help and support they need.”
To find out more about the initiative, visit the Online Safe Spaces website, and for more information, visit the The Links Group website.