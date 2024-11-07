7 Nov
Biosecurity specialist manufacturer signs five-year agreement with the veterinary group.
Biosecurity specialist manufacturer Byotrol has announced a five-year agreement with Duggan Veterinary Group to exclusively distribute its products across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Duggan Veterinary Group, which provides medicines, equipment, consumables and CPD-accredited education to the veterinary market in the UK and Ireland, will distribute products including Anigene, Processus and Invirtu across the island of Ireland to veterinary clinics, animal welfare charities, zoos and other animal health organisations.
Ireland has 750 registered veterinary practices and more than 100 animal welfare charities, with 95% said to be regular customers of Duggan Veterinary Group.
Donal Duggan, managing director of Duggan Veterinary Group, said: “We’re thrilled to partner exclusively with Byotrol to bring their innovative and trusted products to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
“This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our clients with top-quality, effective and environmentally responsible solutions. Byotrol’s expertise in hygiene and biosecurity is a perfect fit for Duggan Veterinary Group, as we continue to support the veterinary community with industry-leading products that prioritise safety and sustainability.”
Chris Sedwell, managing director of Byotrol, said: “We are delighted to be working so closely with the Duggan Veterinary Group, the company’s focus on offering innovative and high-quality products to its long-standing customers makes Duggan Veterinary Group an ideal partner for Byotrol.”