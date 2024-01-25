25 Jan
The fifth largest animal health company in the world has acquired biotech firm Scout Bio, a University of Pennsylvania spin-out with particular expertise in monoclonal antibodies.
Ceva Animal Health has acquired a “pioneer in biotechnology” it says will provide it with a pipeline for cutting-edge therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy.
The number five player in the global animal health sector said the move for Scout Bio represented a significant leap in innovation for Ceva.
It said the move would unlock access to key advancements to help address chronic diseases in pets.
Ceva said it was aiming to boost its global biotechnology activities, and would be drawing on Scout Bio’s heritage to define its “biotherapeutic innovation”.
Mark Heffernan, former chief executive of Scout Bio, who has joined Ceva as senior vice-president of biotherapeutics and chief executive of Ceva Biotechnology Campus (Philadelphia), said: “With this acquisition, Ceva is ready to write a new chapter.
“The strength of the group, which is one of the leaders in animal health, will propel our existing and future initiatives to new heights. Ceva has not only recognised our team’s delivery on innovation, but also our commitment to execution of quality clinical studies.
“With the power of Ceva, we will be able to accelerate biotherapeutic innovation for the well-being of pets and the happiness of their owners.”
Ceva said it would be maintaining a strong relationship with the Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania, which helped birth Scout Bio as a spin-out company.
Marc Prikazsky, chairman and chief executive of Ceva, said: “With the growing trend of ‘pet humanisation’, owners aspire to extend the lives and well-being of their four-legged companions.
“This strategic alliance offers us the opportunity to develop products and solutions that cater to these expectations. Together, we are poised to lead in shaping the future of biotherapeutic solutions for the well-being of pets worldwide.”