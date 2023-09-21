21 Sept
The pharmaceutical company says it wants to harness expertise and creativity of individuals, start-ups and organisations to address key issues in pet health.
A worldwide search to find new innovations to help the human-animal bond and improve animal welfare has been launched by Ceva Animal Health.
Ceva launched its 2024 Call for Projects and said it was looking to harness expertise and creativity from individuals, start-ups and organisations to address key issues in animal health and develop solutions to benefit companion animals worldwide.
It would be looking for projects including, but not limited to:
Anyone wanting to submit a project proposal should detail their innovative solutions, target audience and potential impact via the web platform Agorize.
Projects must be submitted in one or more of the categories on the platform, namely devices, digital or technology.
A judging panel comprising representatives from Ceva will evaluate the submissions based on innovation, scalability, feasibility and potential impact criteria and any selected will receive support from the company, including mentorship and access to industry networks.
Chairman and chief executive at Ceva Marc Prikazsky said: “We are excited to launch the 2024 Call for Projects.
“Companion animals play an essential role in our lives, and we are convinced that by fostering innovation we can improve their well-being and ensure they receive the care they deserve.
“With the increasing humanisation of pets, our furry companions have become members of the family. ‘Pet parents’ are increasingly looking for new solutions to provide them with the best possible care.
“That’s why we encourage individuals and organisations from diverse backgrounds to participate and help us discover game-changing solutions for companion animal health.“