As the process of filling in and sending off paper insurance claims can be sluggish and difficult to track, clients may be apt to unfairly blame their practice for delays. Manually completing forms can take up countless hours and often falls to veterinary nurses, taking them away from the clinical work they want to be doing and detracting from patient care and valuable nursing tasks. Practice systems using VetXML allow forms to be generated and sent via the PMS, negating the risk of human error and giving clients a faster turnaround time for reimbursement. This is particularly beneficial for clients whose animals suffer from chronic conditions requiring costly treatments.