Senior RCVS figures say they have identified areas where reform may be needed to ensure that the use of new technology is regulated.
The RCVS has begun work to consider how the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the veterinary sector could be regulated.
The move was revealed as the college published a report of the discussions that took place during a round table event on AI in the spring.
But the document also appears to cast doubt over how much of a say professionals may be given over any reform proposals that are brought forward.
More than 100 delegates, including clinicians, representatives of veterinary sector groups, education organisations and technology companies took part in the round table, which was held in London in May.
A 36-page report of the event, published on 19 August, summarised the discussions, which were intended to focus on how the technology was currently being used and guiding principles for how it should be deployed in the future.
Although some potential areas of interest were identified, college chief executive Lizzie Lockett said delegates were clear that veterinary professionals should retain ultimate responsibility for care decisions and delivery.
She said: “AI is another tool in the veterinary toolbox, but there should always be a ‘human in the loop’.
“As a regulator we are now working to identify specific actions we can take to regulate veterinary AI and ensure it is used appropriately and transparently.
“This may include changes to the codes of professional conduct, changes to vet school accreditation standards and day one competences for new graduates, recognising the need for training and culture change around the adoption of new technologies, and better understanding any concerns the public may have around AI use in veterinary clinical settings.”
The report said those issues could be examined by individual college committees and working groups, while an internal college team would develop guidance for how the technology may be used as part of its daily work.
No estimated timescales have been offered for when proposals may come forward and the document was also unclear about how such measures may be developed if changes are proposed.
It said: “Depending on the nature and extent of any changes proposed by these committees, they may go out to consultation – this would be for consideration.”
But the college has faced criticism in recent weeks over its proposals for broader reform of its governance structures and its rejection of calls for a professions-wide referendum on them.