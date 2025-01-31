31 Jan
Tech-enabled veterinary practice improvement company unveils Covetrus Platform, a “comprehensive and connected offering of solutions” for US and UK practices.
Tech-enabled veterinary practice improvement company Covetrus revealed details of its latest platform innovation during VMX 2025 Conference.
Ahead of the Orlando conference last weekend, the company rolled details of the Covetrus Platform, which will work in combination with its existing VetSuite network.
Covetrus said its platform:
Ben Wolin, president and chief executive of Covetrus, said: “Covetrus puts the veterinarian at the heart of everything that we do.
“As the market dynamics continue to change, managing a veterinary practice is harder than ever. As the first tech-enabled practice improvement company, Covetrus is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that directly solve for the competitive pressures veterinarians face today.
“Through the Covetrus Platform and the VetSuite network, we are empowering veterinarians to improve their clinical and financial outcomes – ultimately giving them more time for the thing that matters most – caring for pets.”
