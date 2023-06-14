14 Jun
New EMS support framework has also been designed to help practices and students structure each placement, based on RCVS day one competencies.
CVS has developed a new extra mural studies (EMS) placement online booking system to help veterinary students find suitable placements.
The new tool is the first large-scale EMS online booking system of its type in the veterinary profession and it is hoped it will save students time contacting individual surgeries.
CVS’ in-house learning, education and development team has also created a new EMS support framework – based on the RCVS day one competencies – to help practices and students structure each placement.
The online booking system is hosted on the CVS Knowledge Hub, and each practice in the group that offers EMS has its own page, where information is provided about the practice, along with a list of available placements.
Once registered, students can search for placements by practice name, location and date.
When a student finds a suitable placement a booking request is triggered, connecting the student to the host practice so the booking can be confirmed.
By managing the EMS process through its Knowledge Hub, CVS will also offer students access to select courses from its online library.
CVS’ new EMS support framework is structured around RCVS day one competencies, supplemented with competencies that CVS believes newly graduated vets need to successfully start their career.
Nigel Stansbie, head of online course creation at CVS, said: “As a major employer within the industry, we are fully committed to supporting the education and development of vet students, by offering high-quality EMS placements, to help them gain the skills and knowledge they will need to thrive when they join the workforce.
“Though we know there is current debate about the future EMS requirements, we, as a major employer, recognise the importance of EMS and are confident that the support we have put in place will enable students to make the most of these valuable work experience opportunities.”