26 Mar 2025
Thought to be the first in the profession, the MiGuide from CVS is designed to be accessed easily from phones.
CVS has launched a clinical resource portal that can be accessed easily on a phone.
The MiGuide portal is thought to be the first in the profession and has been created to provide all “kennel-side” veterinary guidelines, notes and charts the group’s clinicians need to refer to on a day-to-day basis.
It includes clinical guidelines, anaesthesia, diagnostic imaging, dentistry and toxicology sections, along with an antibiotic guide.
Links are also included in the portal to the three CVS small animal, nursing and knowledge hubs, which provide access to hundreds of associated training courses.
CVS staff will also be able to access its Vet Oracle telemedicine and advanced clinical services network support teams through the hub.
The hub is the brainchild of Alan Johnson, regional clinical lead at CVS, and additional sections will be added to the portal.
He said: “Every day in practice is different. You regularly have to do things you have not done for a while. So you either have to recall how to do them or spend time looking them up. This can be especially difficult when you are looking for very specific information, which is buried in a textbook.
“I wanted to consolidate the key clinical information that every colleague needs every day – all in one location. I wanted to make information easy to find at a few clicks. And I wanted vets and nurses to have this information in their pocket – to refer to if the need arose.”