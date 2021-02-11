11 Feb 2021
Specialist hospital boosts funds of charity Dogs On The Streets, which helps dogs belonging to the homeless community.
Jackets and body warmers were also among the items donated by Davies Veterinary Specialists to charity Dogs On The Streets.
A charity helping dogs belonging to homeless people has benefited from a £3,000 donation by Davies Veterinary Specialists.
Dogs On The Streets (DOTS) benefited from being Davies’ charity of the year in 2020.
Members of Davies’ staff took part in a team distance challenge for National Walking Month in May and a Time to Talk Walk for World Mental Health Day in February.
More money was generated through a recycling scheme and Mars, the parent company of the Linnaeus group Davies is part of, gifted further money for animal charities needing help during the pandemic.
The team is also donating jackets and body warmers to DOTS, along with cups for hot drinks.
Michelle Clark, founding director of DOTS, said: ”We are so grateful to Davies for this generous contribution – especially given its determination to continue to fund-raise for us during the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Its donation will help provide many of our DOTS with the care and support they vitally require via our charity. Our work has been ever more important during this difficult year and the jackets, body warmers and cups will be well-received.”
Davies has announced 2021’s charity of the year as CHUMS, a mental health and well-being service for children based in Bedfordshire.
Tim Richardson, managing director of Davies, said: “While the pandemic certainly made fund-raising more challenging this year, we are very proud to have been able to make a considerable donation to DOTS to support its excellent work. ”We also hope our donation of jackets, body warmers and cups will give some comfort and warmth to dog owners who are living in difficult circumstances.”