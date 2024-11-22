22 Nov
Adaptix signs agreement with Clark Dental Veterinary to supply its low-power SA3D system.
X-ray specialist Adaptix has agreed a deal with Clark Dental Veterinary to supply its latest 3D x-ray product in the UK market.
The agreement, signed during London Vet Show, appoints Clark Dental Veterinary as an official UK distributor for the Adaptix SA3D veterinary imaging product.
The company says the Adaptix SA3D system provides fast, 3D images using low dose and power. The technology is also mobile, allowing veterinary practices of all sizes to integrate it, including locations where traditional 3D imaging methods such as CT may not be practical.
Sarah Small, chief executive at Adaptix, said: “Following the launch of our Adaptix SA3D veterinary imaging product, we set out to find a distribution partner who understood our technology and the wider veterinary market.
“Clark Dental Veterinary filled the brief and, as one of the leading names in the UK market, we are delighted to sign this distribution agreement with them.
“We look forward to working with its team to bring this exciting new imaging technology to the UK market, improving care for much-loved animals and their owners across the country.”