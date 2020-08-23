The right measurands will also be critical in getting maximum clinical utility out of your investments. Keep an eye on the veterinary press for these, but only consider new hardware if you’re certain that you can’t get the same information out of your existing equipment by using it in a new way, potentially with new software. Be aware that location will change what some measurands mean. For example, high blood pressure in a consult room and high blood pressure while sleeping may indicate completely different pathologies. Remote measuring is very possible.