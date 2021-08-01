The risks from doing nothing

Those that do nothing, and that suffer an attack, risk legal fallout. Dai points first to the fines for poor security under the civil part of GDPR – the General Data Protection Regulation. He says that the probability of a fine is tiny, but the risk of criminal sanction under the GDPR is not: “Criminals, like regulators, have limited budgets and look for ‘low-hanging fruit’. If you can make your business more secure than that of your competitors, it will be enough to persuade some criminals to look elsewhere for a softer target.”