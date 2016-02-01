3. Be clear about your newsletter’s audience and purpose.

Who are you trying to reach and what do you want to accomplish? Are you trying to reach new pet owners in your area? Referring veterinarians? Current clients? Each of these audiences has a different focus and needs a different slant to the message. Even if you use the same basic content, you’ll want to adapt it for your audience. Commercial e-newsletter platforms allow you to have multiple lists or split your mailing list by sector, so sending target-appropriate messages can be done easily. This is a case where one size does not fit all.