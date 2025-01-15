15 January 2025
Burgess Diagnostics discusses an integral part of modern veterinary practice – advanced diagnostic imaging solutions.
Advanced diagnostic imaging has become an integral part of modern veterinary practice, revolutionising the way veterinary professionals diagnose and treat conditions in small animals, wildlife and exotic species.
For more than 20 years, Burgess Diagnostics has led the way in providing advanced mobile CT and MRI imaging solutions across the UK, with regular scheduled services and unit hire. Continuous investment in the latest systems and technology ensures that Burgess Diagnostics consistently delivers the highest-quality diagnostic images and services.
At the heart of the service is Burgess’ clinical team; highly experienced CT and MRI veterinary-trained radiographers. They collaborate closely with veterinary teams, guiding protocol selection and offering case support alongside practical advice to optimise every imaging session.
Computed tomography (CT) imaging has transformed the investigation of orthopaedic injuries, trauma cases, challenging internal pathologies and oncology. It provides a high level of clarity and speed, enabling faster and more assured decision-making.
However, when it comes to investigating and diagnosing complex neurological conditions and spinal disorders, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is considered the gold standard. Regular access to MRI enables neurology teams to reach definitive diagnoses with confidence due to its exceptional differentiation of soft tissue and highly detailed images.
Through Burgess Diagnostics’ mobile imaging services, veterinary professionals can access these advanced diagnostic tools without the capital investment, infrastructure requirements, or ongoing maintenance costs associated with installing an in-house scanner.
Bringing a fully equipped mobile scanner directly to the veterinary site streamlines clinical workflows and supports continuity of care. By allowing patients to remain in familiar surroundings, stress is minimised. Session frequency can be tailored to each practice’s caseload, ensuring timely diagnostics without the need for external travel.
Burgess Diagnostics also offers cost-effective and flexible imaging solutions, with CT and MRI units available for short or long-term hire. This is ideal when an in-house imaging service is at risk of being interrupted due to a breakdown, planned maintenance, upgrade, or when additional capacity is required.
With comprehensive support from Burgess Diagnostics’ specialist teams, customers maintain the continuity of their imaging services, ensuring minimal disruption for veterinary teams and their clients.
Launching or expanding a diagnostic imaging service can be an exciting opportunity for practice development. Regular access to mobile imaging can transform a veterinary practice’s workflow by expanding its diagnostic capabilities, retaining more cases in-house, and improving turnaround times for patients.
In addition, to help veterinary teams feel confident and achieve success from day one, Burgess Diagnostics offers a comprehensive, complementary support package. This includes an engaging, educational CPD session and a range of direct marketing tools and content.
One Burgess Diagnostics client said: “Our imaging service has grown and grown. Clients and staff have both benefitted from us being able to work up cases in house, providing us with an ever growing and ever exciting surgical caseload. Collaborating closely with the Burgess Diagnostics veterinary radiographers, we have been able to maximise patient care and outcomes.”
This illustrates how consistent access to mobile CT imaging can be a powerful catalyst for growth, driving clinical confidence, enhancing client relationships, and building sustainable business success.
While the Burgess Diagnostics mobile scanners are widely used by companion animal practices, they also play an important role in supporting zoos and wildlife parks across the UK. From meerkats and leopards to a silverback gorilla, Burgess Diagnostics has worked alongside zoological teams to provide the advanced diagnostic insights needed to guide ongoing care and treatment.
For rare and exotic species, access to high-quality MRI and CT imaging is invaluable to support early diagnosis, informed treatment planning, and improved welfare outcomes. These unique collaborations reflect Burgess Diagnostics’ commitment to delivering compassionate, accessible imaging support wherever it is needed most.
You can read more about these extraordinary cases on the Burgess Diagnostics website.
Drawing on many years of experience within diagnostic imaging environments, the Burgess Diagnostics team also provides tailored support for imaging projects, research studies, and programmes. With specialist knowledge of imaging protocols, workflows, procedures, and documentation, every project benefits from expert technical insight and professional support.
To find out more and discuss how advanced imaging solutions can transform your diagnostic capabilities and support your business growth, get in touch with the Burgess Diagnostics Customer Support Team on 0845 371 4012 or email [email protected]