1 Feb
IMV Imaging has a reputation for delivering pioneering imaging equipment that makes a real difference to animal care. But IMV also does much to make a difference to the vets and nurses using that equipment, as VBJ discovered when we spoke with Laura Quiney and Amy Haylock…
Q. How has IMV Imaging evolved to meet the needs of the profession?
A. One of IMV’s foundation pillars is learning. Early on, it was recognised that having a core team of in-house vets to provide imaging education to our customers was essential to the user experience. These vets are now the largest provider of veterinary imaging CPD in Europe.
We take pride in providing flexible access to education through our industry-leading blended e-learning courses. We also provide tailored in-practice training in ultrasonography, enriched by our extensive library of specially authored online modules, nationwide CPD courses across all disciplines and species, and support numerous imaging events with our excellent range of equipment.
Q. Tell us about IMV’s research into deskilling in the veterinary sector?
A. Interestingly, a large proportion of respondents were experienced vets and more than half had undertaken at least 20 hours of post-graduation diagnostic imaging CPD.
Since 2020, 50% of respondents had experienced an overall trend towards the deskilling of GP vets. Above 70% were concerned about the effects of deskilling on GP vets’ job satisfaction and how this would progress in the future, and 38% of vets felt that across all first opinion caseload (not limited to diagnostic imaging), more cases were being referred post-2020 than historically would have been kept in-house.
When asked specifically about first opinion diagnostic imaging cases, 40% of respondents said that more cases were referred than pre-2020; 27% agreeing that more abdominal ultrasound cases were being referred, and 42% agreeing that more right-sided EPIC-criteria cases were being referred post-2020.
When asked to consider possible reasons for referral of first opinion diagnostic imaging cases, lack of knowledge, confidence, skills or training, plus the fear of missing something or making a mistake were the most common responses.
Q. Is this a big problem in the field of diagnostic imaging?
A. With a lack of experienced vets in some practices to guide and mentor, and the relentless pace of modern clinical work, it is not always possible to give quality time to the development of less-experienced vets in practice. Diagnostic imaging is also a set of skills, which is used daily in practice, so if someone is feeling stressed and anxious about using this skill, negative associations with diagnostic imaging can compound quickly for that individual.
There are wider impacts of deskilling to be considered. Lack of job satisfaction for GP vets was considered a consequence of referring first opinion diagnostic imaging cases by 98% of our respondents, and 92% of respondents highlighted increased costs to owners.
Q. What is IMV Imaging doing to bridge the gap?
A. We offer everything from bespoke in-practice training sessions on the practice’s own equipment with the practice’s own particular goals, to classic attendance courses with diplomats, as well as interactive online courses which can be accessed anytime, anywhere. With purpose-designed options for both vets and nurses, there are complete courses covering the whole abdomen, all the way down to bitesize organ-specific modules or courses for specific indications, such as POCUS scanning.
Graphical how-to guides, videos, animations, interactive content and problem solving form part of every module we have developed, so there is something to suit every learning style. This gives practices increased opportunities to keep imaging cases in-house, something our survey showed delivers increased job satisfaction for GP vets.
Q. Is there much support for GP vets and nurses to develop their skills in this field?
A. This is a very exciting and developing area in the veterinary community. In recent years there has been an explosion in social media pages and support groups seeking to empower and educate veterinary colleagues, and imaging is one of those areas that has seen informal support develop in this fashion.
IMV’s website also provides free access to multiple types of learning resources across all the imaging modalities.