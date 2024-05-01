1 May
VetEnvoy is a veterinary communications hub that provides a seamless flow of information between key practice IT systems. To find out more about this innovative and fast-evolving system, <em>VBJ</em> sat down with managing director of VetEnvoy, Sarah Kirkham…
Q. Hi Sarah, could you tell us a little bit about VetEnvoy?
A. VetEnvoy integrates with a practice management system (PMS), enabling vet practices to submit insurance claims, microchip registrations and lab reports directly from their PMS. Eliminating the need to navigate to other portals, emails and paperwork, the software enhances admin efficiency, removes pain points and unnecessary effort.
Q. Is it something that vets can access easily and cheaply?
A. VetEnvoy is a completely free service for vet practices. Our mission is to reduce admin pain and we are delighted to offer our services without charge. We work with the majority of UK PMS providers, the practice can quickly and easily sign up through the website. Once the registration form is received, it will alert the PMS to get them set up and send them guidance on how to get started.
Q. What are the benefits to vets in using the service?
A. More than 75% of UK vet practices already benefit from VetEnvoy. Managing insurance claims through their PMS drastically reduces admin time. It pulls all data and history straight through to the insurer, the insurer will then review the claim and update the status on the PMS. We have seen claims moved from submitted to settled in as little as one minute.
Practices can also expect to receive payment much faster; we know this is incredibly important in the current climate. Practices can submit claims to 24 insurance brands through VetEnvoy currently.
Q. How does VetEnvoy help streamline practice admin?
A. Alternative methods of claims submission usually result in several touch points with the insurer, sending emails backwards and forwards or calling to chase the status of a claim.
This is eliminated with VetEnvoy as all communication is through the PMS, allowing the practice to keep track of each claim status and update notes and histories.
I should not forget to mention the benefits of our other services. Registering microchips directly through the PMS saves time, sending client and patient details instantly to the chip provider.
The submission and retrieval of lab reports through the system is another huge benefit for reducing admin and timesaving.
Q. Why is VetEnvoy often described as ‘glue for the vet ecosystem’?
A. VetEnvoy sits at the centre of a vast network of different organisation within pet ownership. We talk to vet practices, pet insurers, microchip companies, lab techs and other areas of the UK vet infrastructure. If you imagine a spider’s web, each industry in the ecosystem sits at the different points. VetEnvoy is the web that connects them all and effortlessly streamlines the communications.
Q. Is it easy to use the system and is there support available?
A. Very easy, each PMS is different and they will provide their own guidance on how to use VetEnvoy. We are a very small team and really care about the success of each practice, we are always available and happy to support.
The best contact for us is support@vetenvoy.com.
Q. How do you see VetEnvoy developing in future?
A. Our mission is to remove the pain of admin in practice and support the industry in becoming paperless. Our first step to achieve this is to on-board more pet insurers onto the system and reduce the need to navigate to any third party portals, emails and paper.