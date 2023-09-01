A trip to the vet is often seen as an effort for pet owners. This has left veterinary care vulnerable to disruption by direct-to-consumer digital offerings – the type of companies that like to pretend you can upload a pet to the “cloud”. Veterinary clinics are perfectly placed to layer on more convenient digital touchpoints – providing the sort of joined-up, online-to-offline experience that is incredibly hard to compete with. PetsApp was founded to help clinics grasp exactly this opportunity.