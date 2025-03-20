20 Mar 2025
AI has the potential to become a powerful clinical tool for veterinary professionals and improve outcomes for the animals under their care. VBJ sat down with Zoetis regional president Stephanie Armstrong to discuss the role of AI in animal health and latest developments in the field…
Stephanie Armstrong, Zoetis regional president.
Q Stephanie, tell us a little about yourself and your role at Zoetis.
A I’m the regional president for Asia-Pacific and Africa. My journey in animal health started as a practising vet in Australia and the UK before I moved into leadership roles focused on operations, strategy and innovation in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. My passion has always been about advancing veterinary medicine through science-led solutions that genuinely make a difference in everyday practice.
Q AI is a hot topic right now. How do you see it shaping the veterinary profession?
A AI is already having a big impact, and we’re really just at the beginning. It’s helping vets diagnose conditions faster and more accurately, reducing workload pressures and streamlining workflows. For example, AI-powered imaging tools can detect patterns in radiographs, cytology slides, and blood samples much more quickly than manual methods. AI-driven predictive analytics can also help spot emerging health risks earlier.
Q How is Zoetis innovating in this space?
A We’re leading the way with AI-driven diagnostics, and a great example of that is Vetscan Imagyst. It allows in-clinic testing for faecal, blood and cytology samples with incredible speed and accuracy. Another innovation, Vetscan Opticell, is enhancing cytology assessments, making it easier for vets to diagnose conditions with confidence. These tools mean practices don’t have to wait days for lab results – they can get a diagnosis and start treatment the same day. It’s a game-changer.
Q What benefits do you hope these innovations will bring to vet practices?
A The biggest impact is efficiency. Faster diagnostics mean quicker clinical decision-making. AI also helps minimise human error, so there’s greater confidence in results. For vet teams, reducing the time spent on routine tasks means they can focus on complex cases, client relationships, and improving patient outcomes.
Q What kind of feedback are you getting from vets using these AI-powered tools?
A Vets love that they can get results in minutes instead of days. It’s not just about speed – it’s about confidence in their diagnoses. AI-powered cytology assessments, for example, give vets reassurance in cases where a quick decision is critical. Veterinary nurses and technicians also feel more empowered because they can take on a greater role in diagnostics, freeing up vets for the most complex cases.
Q How do you address concerns around AI in veterinary medicine?
AI is a tool that supports clinical decision-making, not one that replaces it. When introducing AI-driven innovations, we focus on three things: education, peer advocacy and ongoing support. Hands-on demonstrations show how AI can integrate into workflows without disrupting clinical judgement. Hearing from other vets who are successfully using these tools helps build confidence. And, of course, continued training and technical support ensure that AI is used effectively. The key is positioning AI as an enhancement, not a replacement.
Q How do you see AI evolving to meet the future needs of the veterinary profession?
The profession is facing significant challenges – rising caseloads, workforce shortages and changing client expectations. AI has the potential to help in several ways. Predictive health monitoring will allow for earlier disease detection, leading to better preventive care. AI-powered telemedicine will improve access to veterinary services, particularly in remote areas. We’ll also see AI helping with personalised treatment planning, using patient history and genetic data to create tailored care plans. At the same time, AI will continue to drive operational efficiency, reducing the burden of admin work so vets can focus on what they do best – caring for animals.