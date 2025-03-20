The profession is facing significant challenges – rising caseloads, workforce shortages and changing client expectations. AI has the potential to help in several ways. Predictive health monitoring will allow for earlier disease detection, leading to better preventive care. AI-powered telemedicine will improve access to veterinary services, particularly in remote areas. We’ll also see AI helping with personalised treatment planning, using patient history and genetic data to create tailored care plans. At the same time, AI will continue to drive operational efficiency, reducing the burden of admin work so vets can focus on what they do best – caring for animals.