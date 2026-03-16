16 Mar 2026
Wisentic Pets bosses described the partnership as a “milestone” for the pet insurance industry.
Garry Nelson (MD Wisentic Pets) and Natalie Surtees (co-founder Tedaisy).
An AI-driven pet insurance claims software company has announced its first UK partnership.
Swedish company Wisentic Pets has launched in the UK market with a partnership with Tedaisy Insurance Group, which operates the Perfect Pet and Now Pet Insurance brands.
Wisentic Pets’ technology offers automated, connected workflows said to streamline communication and significantly reduce administrative work across the claims process.
Ultimately, it is said the partnership will make managing pet insurance claims easier, faster, more efficient and more transparent for vet clinics and pet owners.
Tedaisy Insurange Group co-founder and chief operating officer Natalie Surtees said: “At Tedaisy, we know that a claim is the moment that truly defines the value of insurance for a pet owner.
“Partnering with Wisentic Pets means we can deliver on that promise more effectively than ever with faster decisions, clearer communication, and less friction at a time when our customers are focused on their pet’s well-being while reducing the administration burden on vets.”
Garry Nelson, MD of Wisentic Pets UK, added: “Our collaboration with Tedaisy is a key milestone for us and the industry.
“It highlights the power of connected, automated workflows and lays the foundation for a smarter, more efficient pet claims ecosystem across the UK.”