Case study:

Lawrence Veterinary Centre

Lawrence Veterinary Centre in Eastwood, Nottingham, set up its Facebook page four years ago as Facebook seemed to be the social media platform most of its clients used. It was established to help promote the practice, inform clients of current issues and as a way to quickly and easily communicate with clients. Two members of the practice team administer the page, but all staff have the ability to add posts and edit the page. The practice has two iPhones to allow them to easily take photos and put posts on to Facebook, and all the staff are enthusiastic about using it due to the real-time feedback they get from clients, most of whom they have established a rapport with.