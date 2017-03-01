1 Mar
Do you know a ‘hashtag’ from a ‘like’? Have you the confidence to post content on your practice social media? Elanco’s Linn Adams offers hints and tips on what social media platforms to use and content that will appeal to clients.
Reaching out to pet owners has never been easier with social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram enabling veterinary practices to engage with clients quickly and efficiently. Social media allows for “real-time” direct conversations between veterinary practices and their clients that further encourage the veterinary practice/client bond.
It is important to choose the right social media channels. If you are starting from scratch, use Facebook as it is the widest used. Get your team involved from the start and include them in the planning process by getting their input, advice and support. Create a plan, brainstorm content ideas with the team and decide how often you want to post.
Once you have got going, review the posts people are engaging with and respond to this interaction accordingly. It is also advisable to look at what other practices are doing and follow like-minded companies and organisations, such as Dogs Trust, Dogs for Good UK and Pet Magic Moments, as you can share their content on your page. Mention you are on social media to your clients and encourage them to add you.
Social media status updates do not last for long as feeds update in real time and users generally move on to more recent items in their news feeds quickly. Once you have built an audience (through liking, sharing and posting relevant content frequently – we recommend about three posts per week), you should keep an eye on how frequently your users are engaging and sharing your posts. You could also look at varying the times you post to better understand the times your audience are most responsive.
Create a content plan covering themes and ideas. Examples of themes include:
Ensure your content is chatty and personable to encourage engagement.
A picture is worth a thousand words, so, where possible, use high-resolution, eye-catching images to boost your posts. Images of pets are highly shareable, but ensure you have the client’s permission before posting and make sure your image is the correct size for use on that particular network. And don’t forget to use images of your team members as they are the people your clients get to know and love.
Trolls purposefully stir trouble within social media communities by posting negative comments on your posts. It is important veterinary practices deal with trolls effectively so they do not tarnish your reputation and online presence. Trolls are looking for a reaction, so respond as you would in the practice – politely and using facts to support your position.
Lawrence Veterinary Centre in Eastwood, Nottingham, set up its Facebook page four years ago as Facebook seemed to be the social media platform most of its clients used. It was established to help promote the practice, inform clients of current issues and as a way to quickly and easily communicate with clients. Two members of the practice team administer the page, but all staff have the ability to add posts and edit the page. The practice has two iPhones to allow them to easily take photos and put posts on to Facebook, and all the staff are enthusiastic about using it due to the real-time feedback they get from clients, most of whom they have established a rapport with.
The Facebook page has more than 3,500 “likes”, with one post – on a dog called Frankie with suspected canine seasonal illness – reaching more than 840,100 people with 35,053 likes, 10,662 shares and 2,384 comments. The veterinary practice has seen engagement with mainly younger people, but increasingly this is changing to a more varied age range.
Ian Simpson Eyre, RVN at Lawrence Veterinary Centre, said: “We are increasingly engaging with our clients via Facebook; the feedback has always been positive and we feel it is important to hear their views and opinions, which allows us to tailor our posts accordingly and keep the community informed.
“Any posts on puppies and kittens, and lost and found pets seem to get the most likes, and we are now posting our #VetMagicMoments, which has been a great way to generate content and encourage engagement with our clients.
“Social media is a powerful business tool and practice staff are content creators who can share informative and thought-
provoking stories. For example, a cute puppy having its first vaccination, or perhaps an avoidable medical crisis, either of which could be used to educate pet owners. These stories can help save an animal’s life while educating clients on what they should or shouldn’t be doing.”
Linn’s social media dos…
… and don’ts