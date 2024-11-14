14 Nov
UK Pet Food is planning other initiatives it hopes will help reduce the growing problem of pet obesity.
An industry group has launched a new document that it hopes will help vets to more effectively discuss pet nutrition with their clients.
The document, called Processed with Purpose, is being unveiled at the London Vet Show by UK Pet Food, formerly the Pet Food Manufacturers Association.
The way in which pets are fed has become an increasing source of controversy in recent years amid the growing advocacy for alternative programmes.
But the new paper argues that the range of techniques now available for processing foods collectively have a crucial role for animals.
It said: “In pet food, a degree of processing is essential for creating diets that are safe, and nutritionally complete and balanced.”
The group is hosting a panel discussion on processing in Exhibitor Showcase Theatre 2 at 9am tomorrow (15 November).
Head of science and education Sarah Hormozi said: “We are pleased to launch the publication of our latest factsheet to coincide with our panel session.
“This will enable our event participants to take away UK Pet Food’s official position on this important topic, empowering them to discuss it with their clients and pet owners.”
The document’s launch follows the recent publication of the group’s fourth UK Pet Obesity report, which warned the proportion of overweight animals had increased over the past decade.
The report outlined five new “Weighty Areas of Focus” that the group now plans to focus its efforts on.
The group is also set to launch a new educational campaign aimed directly at pet owners during its own annual convention later this month.