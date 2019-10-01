SIGNALMENT: Niffler – nine-year-old DSH cat Reason for presentation. Aggression (note: the triage call centre suggested the vet ahead of a behaviourist due to the cat’s other signs).

Niffler doesn’t need first-aid. His owner, however, is wearing multiple clear dressings. Investigation. Niffler’s appearance suggests hyperthyroidism. The webcam pointing at the examination table (hooded to avoid any assessment of the owner) provides RR and HR without touching the cat. Both are higher than at Niffler’s previous visits. And the pressure-sensitive film placed over the table shows that he’s lost weight. The vet asks the owner to check their SmartLitterBox app, which shows increasing rates of urination in the past eight months. During a very brief clinical exam, the vet can’t feel any thyroid gland engagement, so takes a microlitre blood sample with a hollow spring-lancet and loads it into one of the surgery’s six pocket-drones. As the owner returns Niffler to his cat box, the vet opens the window, throws out the drone, and closes the window again. The data from Niffler’s motion-tracker collar shows a corresponding eight-month increase in short-duration movements and decrease in grooming-type movements. On questioning, the owners explain they collect antique furniture and rugs from the 1970s and 1980s. The computer chimes. The drone has reached the main practice and the blood sample has been run on the equipment there. Very high T 4 confirms hyperthyroidism, and medium levels of cardiac stress biomarkers.

Once again, all the technologies mentioned in it exist. This time they aren’t lab level, they’re all on the market, in some form or other. You’ll notice that the advantages here are more subtle – our vet of 2029 is still working in 10 to 15 minute consults; they still need to collect data and draw blood; one person’s surgical repertoire is still limited; and there are no infallible AIs running everything.