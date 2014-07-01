The challenge for the veterinary profession is how this technology can be harnessed to create more efficient and successful practices, which communicate with clients in the most effective ways possible. In our view improved customer service and meeting the demands of clients will be important differentiating factors for practices in the coming years and we expect client communication will be pivotal in driving success. Already, text messaging is proving widely popular and the ability to improve the two-way and interactive element of this communication will contribute significantly to the building of client relationships.