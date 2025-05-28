28 May 2025
August Von Sydow explains how Wisentic Pets is bringing its 10 years of experience in the Nordics on streamlining insurance claims into practice management systems to the UK market.
In your practice, pet care always comes first. But insurance claims create constant admin – logging into portals, entering data, and following up on cases. This claims admin drains time and puts pressure on both your workflow and cash flow.
Many practices absorb this, feeling it’s an unavoidable part of supporting insured customers. But what if the process could be fundamentally smarter, working seamlessly with your existing PMS?
What if the claim information, once recorded in your PMS, could flow directly and accurately to the insurer, regardless of their requirements? In a straightforward connection without the need for additional admin for you.
With experience from the Nordics, Wisentic Pets is now bringing this level of ease to UK veterinary practices. Connecting your PMS to communicate smoothly with insurers and eliminating the administrative burden.
After 10 years of experience in the Nordic markets, we have learned that the results are transformative. Teams spend far less time on claims admin, freeing them to focus on what matters the most.
“Our daily admin workload is remarkably lighter,” says one practice manager. “Claims are faster, cash flow has improved, and our clients love the quick turnaround. It works so easily within our PMS.”
Your clinical expertise is your practice’s greatest asset. Let smart technology support your admin efficiency.
Ready to streamline your insurance claims and free up your team? Discover how Wisentic Pets can support your UK practice at no cost.