9 Dec 2025
VidiVet is now available to a combined client base of more than one million owners.
The VidiVet team, including Ben Sweeney (pictured right of rectangle), celebrating five years.
An app offering pet owners 24/7 digital triage services and out-of-hours advice has been hailed as a “game-changer” for vet practices as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.
Founded by vet surgeon Ben Sweeney in 2020, VidiVet allows owners to submit queries, pictures and videos and receive personal video replies from a vet advising them on next steps.
VidiVet has partnered with more than 200 UK practices to offer the service to a combined client base of more than one million owners.
The company said it has generated more than two million unique client app interactions and that more than three-quarters of its cases result in the pet visiting their vet practice, at an average of £206 per case.
Dr Sweeney said: “We work with clients to determine whether their pet requires emergency treatment and, in most cases, direct them back to the practice at an appropriate time, based on their symptoms.
“Crucially, Vidivet vets never diagnose or prescribe, meaning they remain totally impartial and all revenues generated from a case go to the clinic.
“To reach our five-year anniversary is a major milestone. Since 2020 we’ve worked hard to generate strong client engagement and become the trusted digital partner for UK veterinary practices, ranging from start-ups to long established groups with multiple sites.
“This diversity enables us to tailor our services to the individual and unique needs of each practice, which has further enhanced our appeal in the industry.”
VidiVet employs more than 60 RCVS-registered vets as part of its fully remote digital support team, all of whom are still in clinical practice.
Each vet is said to have a minimum of five years’ experience in practice, with an average of 14 years’ experience, and the team benefits from weekly CPD sessions focused on digital communication and remote case management.