But let’s ask: why not?

Firstly, for that guiding presence: we have the study from MIT and Cornell universities which suggests that the employment of AI to serve our cognitive needs leads to their diminishing. Frequent users become less capable of solving their own problems, stuck in the honeyed words of large language models which can always serve you another clinical baklava – perfectly packaged and deliciously straightforward, but without any of the graft that makes such a meal meaningful1.