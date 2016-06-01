Establishing strong relationships through timely and targeted communications is key to success in all areas of business today, encouraging customers to become valued clients by inspiring enhanced loyalty. People have less time to wade through heaps of post or email spam and are looking for ways to simplify their busy lives. Connecting with them in an unobtrusive way allows our clients to keep up to date without feeling pestered. The secret is to recognise the needs of our clients and find mechanisms to deliver key messages they are pleased to receive, and thus nurture relationships, build loyalty and encourage referral and recommendation.