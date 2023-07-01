Innovation is stifled if new companies cannot integrate easily with PMSs, which is a negative for all involved. Clinics voting with their feet and selecting PMSs based not just on the surface offering or which features are ticked, but on their integration capabilities and commercial policies, would be a huge benefit to everyone in the long run. The trend to open APIs is happening – albeit slowly and with some steps backwards, as well as forwards. In the long run, though, I am convinced that it is those PMSs that have the most open APIs that will do the best in our industry, and be the best choice for any clinic.