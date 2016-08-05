But what if the online user’s flea question is a little convoluted? What if his or her question is phrased “what do I do about those little things that bite my cat?” If Google offers up an original article entitled “bugs you’ll find on your household pet” and measures how users interact with that article (do they spend time reading it, click on its internal links or visit other pages on the site), then RankBrain can begin to understand semantics; it will rise above

the meaning of the words in a sentence and begin to understand those words in their context to one another. It begins to think and understand like a human.