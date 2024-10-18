18 Oct
Event will take place virtually from 25 to 26 October and will focus on the connection between the microbiome-organ connection.
Hill’s Pet Nutrition has unveiled the theme for the 2024 Hill’s Global Symposium: “Nourish the Gut, Nurture the Future.”
Organisers of the event – which will take place virtually from 25 to 26 October – are aiming to highlight the importance of the gut microbiome-organ connection.
Jolle Kirpensteijn, global CVO at Hill’s, said: “Supporting veterinary professionals is a key priority for Hill’s. This symposium reflects our commitment to emerging knowledge about the microbiome.”
The event will feature insights from a number of experts from around the world, including keynote speaker Rob Knight from UC San Diego.
Dr Knight will explore how the gut microbiome can influence health in pets, while other notable presenters include Curtis Huttenhower from Harvard, who will discuss the One Health Microbiome Resource, and Jessica Quimby from The Ohio State University, who will focus on the gut-kidney axis.
Karen Shenoy, Hill’s US chief veterinary officer, added: “We’re bringing this powerful content to a broader audience through livestreams in both Spanish and English.”
Registration for the event is now open on the Hill’s Veterinary Academy platform, providing on-demand access after the live sessions conclude.
Hill’s said attendees will gain practical applications to improve clinical decision-making and enhance pet health.