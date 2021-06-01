As a vet practice, you are charged with protecting the welfare of your patients and, in so doing, supporting the well-being of their owners. With your business hat on, you should also be looking to secure the long-term, loyal and mutually beneficial relationships with clients that will form the bedrock for the successful growth of your practice. The good news is that a focus on microchipping as we start to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions could help you in achieving both.