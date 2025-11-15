Take Archie, a seven-year-old springer spaniel. One weekend, he was stung, and his face began to swell. His owner was understandably panicked, but was it an emergency? They’d tried Googling how to remove a stinger safely, but the swelling made it impossible. However, thanks to an online consultation with a vet, Archie’s vitals could be checked remotely and his owner was reassured it was safe to monitor him for 48 hours.