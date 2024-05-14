14 May
The company has signed a five-year collaboration with the charity.
Identi has signed a five-year partnership to provide its microchips to Cats Protection.
The company said it was committed to supporting the charity in raising awareness of the importance of microchipping for cats, which becomes compulsory in England on 10 June.
The joint campaign aims to empower vet professionals and cat owners by providing guidance and resources to ensure compliance with the new regulations.
Amy Spratt, product and marketing manager at Identi, said: “The deadline for mandatory cat microchipping in England draws near and according to the Cats Protection CATS Report 2023, there are up to three million cats across the UK that are still unchipped.
“The new collaboration between Identi and Cats Protection has come at a pivotal moment, and will help ensure our commitment to creating a safer, happier environment for cats nationwide.”
Stacey Hamilton, corporate partnerships account manager at Cats Protection, said: “Cats Protection campaigned for the compulsory microchipping of pet cats to be introduced in England and we are delighted to be partnering with Identi to raise awareness of this new important legislative change for cat owners.
“This partnership will positively impact cat welfare as we will collectively support professionals and cat owners with the upcoming microchipping legislation in England, and for years to come. We are looking to work towards a future where every pet is protected and every cat owner is supported throughout the country.”